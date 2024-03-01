Georgia’s largest county is still repairing damage from January cyberattack

Georgia’s largest county is still repairing damage inflicted on its government offices by a cyberattack a month ago. Hackers in late January shut down online systems and phone service in Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta. The attack left clerks unable to register vehicles or issue marriage licenses. The ransomware syndicate LockBit also threatened to release stolen data online unless county officials paid ransom. The group’s deadline passed Thursday, more than a week after an international law enforcement operation seized LockBit’s systems and made two arrests in Europe. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says no data was leaked even after officials refused to pay. Some experts believe the takedown by authorities likely means the end of LockBit.

By RUSS BYNUM and FRANK BAJAK Associated Press

