Federal officials will investigate Oklahoma school following nonbinary teenager’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Federal officials are opening an investigation into the Oklahoma school district where a nonbinary 16-year-old high school student was in a fight before dying last month. Nex Benedict’s family says the teen was bullied at Owasso High School, where she was in a fight inside a girl’s bathroom. The letter revealing the investigation by the U.S. Department of Education was addressed to the Human Rights Campaign, which accused Owasso schools of failing to “respond appropriately” to sex-based harassment at the school. Owasso Public Schools confirmed in a statement that the district received notice of the investigation and called the allegations unsupported and without merit.

