Family of man who died after being punched by Detroit police officer files federal lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — The family of a 70-year-old man who died after a Detroit police officer punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, is suing the former officer and the city of Detroit. The Detroit News reports the federal lawsuit filed Thursday on behalf of Daryl Vance’s family names former Detroit police officer Juwan Brown, the city of Detroit and Detroit Police Sgt. Jarmiare McEntire as defendants. Prosecutors have said Brown punched Vance during a September 2023 confrontation with the Detroit man outside a bowling alley. Vance fell to the ground, hit his head and died three weeks later. The lawsuit seeks $50 million in damages for alleged civil rights violations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.