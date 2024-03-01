Black Americans’ significant economic and civil rights progress threatened, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black Americans have endured considerable injustices and barriers to prosperity and equality throughout U.S. history. But their social, economic and political advances in the past 60 years have been unsatisfactory. That’s according to a new annual study on racial progress, called the “State of Black America.” The report from the National Urban League compiles decades of research and analysis on the status of Black Americans. It cites legal challenges to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and backlash to efforts meant to advance racial progress such as affirmative action and diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The Urban League has called on federal officials to do more to protect civil rights and support advancement for Black America.

