Authorities search for father and 2 young children in New Hampshire after mother found dead

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for a father and his two young children after the children’s mother was found dead in a New Hampshire apartment. Authorities issued an Amber Alert just after 4 a.m. for the abduction of 4-year-old Elowyn Duren and 1-year-old Vaelyn Duren from the city of Berlin. They said the father, Dusten Mark Duren, was possibly armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached. He was driving a white 2017 Subaru Impreza, which was last seen in the capital, Concord. Duren, 37, was described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and with brown hair and brown eyes.

