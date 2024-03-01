Austrian police investigate 17 people on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police say they are investigating 17 people on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl over a period of several months. Most of the suspects are minors. Police said Friday that 12 of the suspects are minors between the ages of 14 and 18. One is 19 and two are below the age of criminal responsibility which is 14 in Austria. The identities of two others are unknown. The suspects include Austrian, Turkish, Syrian, Italian, Bulgarian and Serbian nationals. They are suspected of serious sexual abuse of a minor and pornographic depiction of a minor. The offenses are alleged to have taken place between February and June 2023 in garages, at perpetrators’ apartments and other locations in Vienna.

