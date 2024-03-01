Appeals court ruling that vacates Capitol rioter’s sentence could impact dozens of Jan. 6 cases

A federal appeals court in Washington has ordered a new sentence for a retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear, in a ruling that could impact dozens of other cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. While a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld Larry Brock’s conviction, the court said Friday that a judge wrongly applied an enhancement that lengthened the recommended prison sentence range under federal guidelines. When asked whether prosecutors will appeal the ruling, a spokesperson for Washington’s U.S. attorney’s office said they are considering their options.

