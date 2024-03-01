A car strikes a crowd at a tram stop in Poland, injuring at least 19 people. The driver was arrested
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say that at least 19 people have been injured after a car struck a crowd of people waiting at a tram stop in the northwestern city of Szczecin. The car then collided with three other vehicles as the driver fled the scene on Friday. A Szczecin police spokesman said the injured included three children. Two people were reported to be in critical condition. Police said the 33-year-old driver is a resident of Szczecin. He fled the scene but was arrested soon after.