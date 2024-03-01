Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History temporarily closes Chumash Life exhibit due to new regulations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif, - The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has temporarily closed its Chumash Life exhibit.

This is in response to new federal regulations that require museums to obtain consent from Native American tribes before displaying certain cultural items.

The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act established protocols for museums and other institutions to return human remains, funerary objects, and other sacred items to their tribes of origin.

“Leading museums around the country have complied with the update to NAGPRA by covering or emptying displays pending consultation, and our leadership agrees this is the right approach,” said Luke Swetland, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Discussions with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians are set to begin next week.

The museum expects to reopen the Chumash Life exhibit sometime in March.

Until then, staff will be installing temporary signage meant to educate visitors about NAGPRA and its relationship to the field of archaeology.

While the original NAGPRA law dates back to 1990, it’s only been in recent years that tribes have successfully pursued claims over ancestral human remains.

As for the latest regulations and ongoing discussions with the Chumash, Swetland promised the museum would go above and beyond what the legal requirements are “to ensure they’re comfortable and everything we do comports with their values.”