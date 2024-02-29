Skip to Content
Writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers urge judge to reject Trump’s request to postpone $83.3M jury award

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll have urged a judge to reject former President Donald Trump’s efforts to avoid posting security to secure an $83.3 million defamation award won by the writer. Attorneys wrote in a Manhattan federal court filing Thursday that Trump was offering the equivalent of a paper napkin to promise he’d pay the award to the 80-year-old longtime advice columnist. A jury last month concluded Trump defamed Carroll in 2019 with statements he issued after she alleged in a memoir that he raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store in spring 1996.

