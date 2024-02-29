Western Balkans leaders meet in bid to speed up reforms for EU growth plan

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The leaders of five Western Balkan countries met Thursday in an effort to push ahead a European Union plan that promises financial aid and a faster road to membership in return for economic reform. Brussels’ plan calls for 6 billion euros to be sent to the Balkan states over the next three years in an effort to double the region’s economy over the next decade and accelerate their efforts to the join the bloc. That aid is contingent on reforms that would bring their economies in line with EU rules. Balkan leaders have welcomed the plan, but the reform agenda is a challenge to implement.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.