West Virginia bill banning non-binary gender designations on birth certificates heads to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill that would outlaw the gender designation of non-binary on birth certificates is headed to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk. The Republican governor hasn’t spoken publicly about the bill. Justice previously signed laws restricting gender-affirming care for minors and transgender children’s participation in sports. West Virginia doesn’t currently allow non-binary gender markers on birth certificates. Republican Del. Chris Pritt says he wanted to pass a law banning it to ensure the state doesn’t start offering it. Non-binary people identify themselves as not strictly male or female. At least 16 other states offer some form of third gender identification on birth certificates.

