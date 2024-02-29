Turkey bears responsibility for possible war crimes in Syria, Human Rights Watch says

BEIRUT (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Turkey bears responsibility for some of the abuses and possible war crimes committed in Syria, mostly against Kurdish residents in northern Syria. The New York-based watchdog said on Thursday that the abuses were committed by Turkish forces and also armed factions backed by Ankara in areas they control in northern Syria. HRW says Turkey is an occupying power in northern Syria and is obliged to restore public order and safety, protect residents and hold those responsible for abuses accountable. Since 2016, Turkey has launched three major operations inside Syria, targeting Syria’s main Kurdish militia, a U.S.-backed group that Turkey considers a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK.

