The London police officer who killed Sarah Everard should never have been employed, an inquiry finds

LONDON (AP) — An official U.K. inquiry has concluded that an off-duty London police officer who abducted and murdered a 33-year-old woman three years ago should never have been employed in the first place. The inquiry revealed Thursday that three police forces failed to spot clear signs of Wayne Couzens’ unsuitability. Couzens was found to have had a history of viewing extreme and violent pornography and alleged sexual offending dating back nearly 20 years prior to the murder of Sarah Everard. Couzens often shared his interests with other officers on a WhatsApp group. The inquiry’s chair warned that there’s “nothing to stop another Couzens operating in plain sight” unless there is a radical overhaul of policing practices and culture.

