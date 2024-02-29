Pennsylvania sets up election security task force ahead of 2024 presidential contest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies, civil defense officials and election administrators are meeting in Pennsylvania to coordinate against election threats with the presidential contest eight months away. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration said Thursday that he’s created the Pennsylvania Election Threats Task Force. The state became a magnet for baseless allegations about election fraud and failed lawsuits in an effort to undo Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory there and keep then-President Donald Trump in power. The task force’s mission is to design plans to share information and coordinate in the fight against threats to the election process, voter intimidation and misinformation about voting and elections. Partners include federal, county and state officials.

