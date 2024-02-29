Ousted Michigan Republican Party chair seeks help from appeals court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals is being urged to step into a dispute over leadership of the state Republican Party. Lawyers for Kristina Karamo are asking the court to throw out a decision by a Kent County judge, who said a January vote to oust Karamo was valid. The judge says any actions by Karamo since Jan. 6 are “void and have no effect.” Former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra now is recognized as chair of the Michigan Republican Party. He has the support of former President Donald Trump and the national party.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.