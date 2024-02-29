Mitch McConnell’s decision to step down as GOP leader reverberates in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Mitch McConnell’s decision to step down as Senate Republican leader in November is reverberating back home in Kentucky. His announcement Wednesday has set off a wave of speculation about not only what impact the loss of influence might have on the Bluegrass State but the future of his Senate seat. McConnell was cagey enough in his announcement to leave room for guessing about whether he might seek another term in 2026. Still, he is 82. McConnell has wielded his influence to put Kentucky near the head of the table when federal funds were passed out to fix roads, build bridges, support universities, improve airports and more.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.