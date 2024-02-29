LGBTQ+ advocacy group sues Texas AG, says it won’t identify transgender families

A national LGBTQ+ advocacy group is suing the Texas Attorney General, rather than handing over information about transgender children receiving gender-confirming medical care. PFLAG National says in its lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Republican Ken Paxton’s office is demanding “documents and communications” related to a sworn statement by the group’s CEO about Texas families making contingency plans when Texas banned their children’s medical care. PFLAG is asking a Texas judge to block Paxton’s request. A spokesperson for Paxton’s office did not immediately return an email request seeking comment.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.