Journalism leaders express support for media covering the Israel-Hamas war, ask for more protection

NEW YORK (AP) — Three dozen leaders at news organizations around the world are expressing solidarity with reporters doing the dangerous work of covering the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The Committee to Protect Journalists is organizing the effort. It estimates that at least 89 journalists and media workers have been killed since the war’s start last October. The vast majority of those are Palestinians. Leaders of The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and NBC News have joined. So have Reuters, the BBC and Agence France-Presse internationally. The news organizations signed a letter expressing solidarity and saying attacks on journalists are attacks on the truth.

