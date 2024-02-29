Haitian prime minister in Kenya to try to salvage African country’s deployment of police to Haiti

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Haiti’s prime minister has arrived in Kenya to try to salvage a plan to have the African country deploy 1,000 police officers to the troubled Caribbean nation to help combat gang violence.Kenya agreed in October to lead a U.N.-authorized international police force to Haiti. But the Kenyan High Court in January ruled the plan unconstitutional in part because of a lack of “reciprocal agreements” between the two countries. The office of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry says he’s traveling at the invitation of Kenyan President William Ruto to “finalize modalities” for agreements between the countries on the deployment. It’s not clear if the agreements can circumvent the court’s ruling,

