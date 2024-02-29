German police find a grenade and other objects at arrested Red Army Faction suspect’s apartment

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a hand grenade and other dangerous objects have been found in searches of the Berlin apartment where a suspected former member of the left-wing militant Red Army Faction group was arrested this week after more than three decades in hiding. Daniela Klette was arrested on Monday. She is accused of participating in a string of robberies between 1999 and 2016, after the Red Army Faction was disbanded. Police said an initial search of the apartment turned up two magazines and ammunition that would fit a handgun, but no weapon. The Red Army Faction, which emerged from protests against the Vietnam War, killed 34 people and injured hundreds.

