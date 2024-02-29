Fire in Bangladesh capital leaves at least 43 people dead, health minister says

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation’s capital, Dhaka, has killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others. Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the fire broke out on Thursday night in the building in Dhaka’s Bailey Road area, and that firefighters rescued survivors while also pulling out dead bodies. By early Friday, at least 43 people died and at least 22 others were being treated. Officials say the fire broke out late Thursday night in a popular restaurant on the first floor of the building, and that many people got trapped inside.

