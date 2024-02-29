A shooting in Orlando has left at least 1 person dead and several injured, police say
ORLANDO (AP) — Police in Orlando, Florida, say at least one person is dead and several others were injured Wednesday following a shooting. WFTV reports that at approximately 11:00 p.m. officers from the Orlando Police Department responded to the area of Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando in reference to several shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims including one deceased. Police say they are working to identify all the victims and their conditions.