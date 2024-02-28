Venezuelan government, allies and other groups propose more than 20 dates for presidential election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A proposal meant to guide electoral authorities in setting the date for Venezuela’s presidential election includes more than 20 potential options ranging from as soon as the last week of March through early December. The proposal announced Wednesday will be presented over the next few days to the ruling party-loyal National Electoral Council. The electoral body will choose the election date. Should they pick a date before July 1, the government would be in violation of an agreement it signed in October with a faction of the opposition that called for the contest to take place in the second half of the year.

