Tuvalu’s new government commits to continued diplomatic ties with Taiwan instead of Beijing

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tuvalu’s new government has committed the tiny South Pacific island nation to continued diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but said it plans to renegotiate a security pact recently struck with Australia in response to China’s growing regional influence. Prime Minister Feleti Teo was sworn into office on Wednesday following elections in the strategically significant nation of 11,500 people. Campaign issues included whether Tuvalu should switch its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing. Some candidates proposed scrapping a treaty, yet to be ratified, that would give Australia veto power over any security-related agreement Tuvalu wants to make with any other country, including China. The new administration announced it would maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

