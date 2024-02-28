Turkish drones kill 3 in an attack on a local Christian militia in northeastern Syria, officials say

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkish drone strikes in northeastern Syria have killed at least three members of a local Christian force and wounded others. A Kurdish official and a Syrian war monitor say that Wednesday’s attack targeted members of the local Christian Syriac police force, Sutoro, which works under the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. Turkey often launches strikes against targets in Syria that Ankara believes to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party — a banned Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s. Turkey says that the main Kurdish militia in Syria is an affiliate of the PKK. Also on Wednesday, a protester was killed in anti-government protests in the south.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

