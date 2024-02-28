Trump lawyers say he’s prepared to post $100 million bond while appealing staggering fraud penalty

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a New York appellate court to halt collection of the former president’s $454 million civil fraud judgment while he appeals. Trump’s lawyers said in a court filing Wednesday that he is planning to post a $100 million appeal bond rather than a bond covering the full amount, which would automatically pause enforcement. They said a provision in Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 ruling that bans Trump, his company, and co-defendants from obtaining loans from New York banks for three years would make it impossible for him to obtain a bond covering the full judgment.

