Open letter urges Venice Biennale art show to exclude Israel. Italy’s culture minister pushes back

MILAN (AP) — Thousands of artists, curators and critics have signed an open letter calling on the Venice Biennale to exclude the Israeli national pavilion from this year’s contemporary art fair due to the war in Gaza. But Italy’s culture minister has firmly backed Israel’s participation. The online letter was signed by more than 17,000 people through Wednesday, which included current and past Biennale participants as well as winners of the Turner Prize, an annual prize presented to a British visual artist. Israel is among 88 national participants in the 60th Venice Biennale of contemporary art, which runs from April 20-Nov. 24. Palestinian artists are participating in collateral events.

