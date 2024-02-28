New comedy series ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ stands and delivers

NEW YORK (AP) — Noel Fielding trades pastry for pistols in the new mouthful of a series “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” a swashbuckling romp that’s miles from the genteel tent of “The Great British Bake Off.” The English writer, comedian and TV host is a highway robber in 1735 in the zany Apple TV+ series, playing a gentle soul in the harsh world of forest-based stick ups, witches and curses. Fielding, a writer and producer as well as star, says the humor he drew on includes “The Princess Bride,” ”Blackadder,” “Time Bandits,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “Blazing Saddles.”

