Montana Republican Rep. Rosendale seeks reelection after dropping US Senate bid

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale says he will seek reelection to his U.S. House seat representing eastern Montana. Rosendale, a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, announced his reelection bid Wednesday after abandoning a short-lived Senate campaign under pressure from party leaders. He withdrew his candidacy just six days after entering the race for the seat held by Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, citing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Republican Tim Sheehy in that race and the difficulties in raising enough money to run a Senate campaign. A crowded field of Republicans previously filed or announced plans to seek Rosendale’s House seat, including Denny Rehberg, a former congressman and Montana’s former lieutenant governor.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.