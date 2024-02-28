In under 24 hours, Wisconsin cities see a nearly 60-degree change in temperatures

Wisconsin cities recorded nearly 60-degree swings in temperatures within 24 hours from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A review of the National Weather Service data shows the changes tied a record in at least one city and may have set a record for Milwaukee. Madison’s 70-degree high on Tuesday plunged to 11 by Wednesday morning. That matches a November 1911 event. Milwaukee’s high of 74 on Tuesday was followed by a low of 16 on Wednesday morning — a 58-degree change. Meteorologists think the 24-hour change may have broken or come close to previous record-setting events.

