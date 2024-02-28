Flu shots are doing OK vs. virus, US numbers indicate

NEW YORK (AP) — Early estimates suggest flu shots are performing OK in the current U.S. winter flu season. The vaccines were around 40% effective in preventing adults from getting sick enough from the flu that they had to go to a doctor’s office, clinic or hospital. Children who were vaccinated were roughly 60% less likely to get treatment at a doctor’s office or hospital. Officials generally are pleased if a flu vaccine is 40% to 60% effective. Health officials talked about the numbers during a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccines meeting Wednesday. Annual flu vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older in the U.S.

