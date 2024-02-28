Fired scientists in Canada failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Two scientists at a high-security infectious disease laboratory in Canada lost their jobs after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information, newly released records show. The scientists, Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were stripped of their security clearances at the National Microbiology Laboratory in 2019 over questions about their loyalty to Canada and the potential for coercion or exploitation by a foreign entity. That’s according to the more than 600 pages of documents that were made public Wednesday after a special all-party review of the records.

