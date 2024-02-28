Family that wanted to build world’s tallest flagpole to pay $250K fine for cabins

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The family that had wanted to build the world’s tallest flagpole in rural eastern Maine has agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty for construction of more than 50 cabins without obtaining environmental permits from the state. The Board of Environmental Protection on Wednesday signed off on the consent agreement signed by Morrill Worcester, patriarch of the family whose company owns the land. The Flagpole View Cabins were built from 2019 to 2022 on land near the site where the family wanted to build a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building. The project has since been abandoned.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.