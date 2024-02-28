Days from a government shutdown Congress is racing to strike a deal. But aid for Ukraine is stalled

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before a partial government shutdown, negotiators in Congress are working furiously to finish up a federal spending plan. Washington is joining Ukraine and other American allies around the world in watching and waiting for House Speaker Mike Johnson’s next move. The new Republican leader is facing the test of his career trying to keep the U.S. government open by Friday’s midnight deadline. At the same time, emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies remains stubbornly stalled. Congress is in what has become a familiar cycle of threatened shutdowns and disruptions as Johnson’s hard-right Republicans in his GOP majority strive for steeper spending reductions than Democrats and even some other Republicans are willing to accept.

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.