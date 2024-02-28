Conservationist Aldo Leopold’s last remaining child dies at 97

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The last remaining child of famed conservationist and author Aldo Leopold has died. Estella Leopold was a researcher and scientist who dedicated her life to the land ethic philosophy of her famous father. She died Sunday in Seattle at the age of 97 after several months in hospice. The Aldo Leopold Foundation announced her death on Tuesday. Estella Leopold specialized in the study of pollen, known as palynology, especially in the fossilized form. She formed the Aldo Leopold Foundation along with her sister and three brothers in 1982. It is located along the Wisconsin River in Baraboo, about 45 miles north of Madison.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.