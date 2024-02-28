AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the District of Columbia’s GOP presidential primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and Nikki Haley lead the field of candidates competing in the District of Columbia’s Republican presidential primary, which will be held Friday through Sunday. The event takes place in the run-up to Super Tuesday on March 5, when 15 states will hold Republican presidential contests, the most of any day on the primary calendar. At stake in Washington are the city’s 19 delegates to this summer’s Republican National Convention, where the party’s nominee will officially be crowned. Haley has yet to score a victory in her increasingly uphill quest for the nomination.

