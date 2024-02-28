A New York collector pleads guilty to smuggling rare birdwing butterflies

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to charges he illegally trafficked birdwing butterflies and other rare insects. Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that Charles Limmer’s plea deal calls for a $30,000 penalty, and he had to turn over a collection of 1,000 butterflies, moths and other insects. Some of the dried specimens include birdwing butterflies, which are among the rarest and largest on Earth. The 75-year-old collector from Long Island faces up to five years in prison at sentencing. He was accused of working with overseas collaborators to smuggle the lepidoptera specimens, and selling them through his “limmerleps” account on eBay. Limmer’s lawyer didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.

