5 hockey players charged in Canada with sexual assault will have a jury trial

The five hockey players charged with sexual assault in Canada have asked for and been granted a trial by jury. One of the lawyers representing former NHL player Alex Formenton confirmed the request for a jury trial in an email to The Associated Press. Formenton and current NHL players Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils are facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in London, Ontario, in 2018. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 30.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.