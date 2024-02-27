Why AP called Michigan for Trump: Race call explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared former President Donald Trump the winner of Michigan’s Republican primary based on an analysis of initial vote returns from a cross-section of the state. With the victory, Trump is now a perfect five-for-five in presidential contests in which he appeared on the ballot. The AP declared Trump the winner at 9:00 p.m. ET, when polls closed in the final four counties in the westernmost part of the state’s Upper Peninsula. At that time, Trump had 65% of the statewide vote, more than double the 31% his nearest competitor, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, had received.

By ROBERT YOON and MAYA SWEEDLER Associated Press

