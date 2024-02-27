US and UK hit Iranian deputy commander and Houthi member with sanctions
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and United Kingdom sanctioned a deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a Houthi militant member, Tuesday. Additionally, the U.S. sanctioned firms registered in Hong Kong and the Marshall Islands, along with two ships, including one that transported $100 million in Iranian commodities to China. The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent the targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.