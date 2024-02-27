UK prosecutors charge a 6th Bulgarian national with spying for Russia

LONDON (AP) — British authorities have charged a sixth Bulgarian living in the U.K. with spying for Russia. The Metropolitan Police said Tuesday a man living in west London was charged with conspiracy to conduct espionage. Three other men and two women, all Bulgarians, are accused of “conspiring to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy” between August 2020 and February 2023. The other five were arrested last year by counterterrorism detectives. Prosecutors say Tihomir Ivanchev is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. All six defendants are in custody. A trial is scheduled in October.

