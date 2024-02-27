States promise to help disabled kids. Why do some families wait a decade or more?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The parents of hundreds of thousands of U.S. children with physical or intellectual disabilities are waiting for state-covered services designed to foster independence and job skills for adulthood. While parents struggle to find services for toddlers, they also must think years ahead while their families are under stress. Kansas is an example, with some of disabled residents on a waiting list for 10 years. Legislators are looking at proposals to increase funding for services such as day programs, employment assistance or home care to help people like Marvin Miller of Wichita and his youngest daughter, Lilly. She has Down syndrome and has been waiting for services for a decade.

