State Dept. screens AP-PBS Ukraine war film days after 2-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. State Department has hosted a screening of the award-winning Associated Press-PBS “Frontline” Ukraine war documentary “20 Days in Mariupol.” Tuesday’s screening was held days after Ukraine marked the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Under Secretary of State Elizabeth Allen said the film not only documented the reality of the war but counters “disinformation campaigns attempting to erase Ukraine’s sovereignty, identity and culture. She said the State Department has plans to screen it in more than 30 countries around the world. An AP team spent three weeks in the Ukrainian port city as it was besieged by Russian forces in early 2022.

