Starbucks and Workers United, long at odds, say they’ll restart labor talks

Starbucks and the union organizing its U.S. workers say they have agreed to begin talks with the aim of reaching labor agreements. The announcement was a breakthrough for the two sides, which have been at odds since Workers United first organized baristas at a Starbucks store in Buffalo, New York, in late 2021. Workers have voted to unionize at more than 370 company-owned Starbucks stores in the U.S., but none of those stores has reached a labor agreement with the company. In a joint statement Tuesday, Starbucks and Workers United said they have a shared commitment to establishing a positive relationship with their workers.

