Rapidly expanding wildfires in the Texas Panhandle prompt evacuations

CANADIAN, Texas (AP) — Rapidly expanding Texas wildfires fueled by surging winds have prompted safety warnings for several towns in the state’s rural Panhandle. At least one evacuation order has been issued. The Texas A&M Forest Service said Tuesday that the largest fire had already burned more than 300 square miles. It remained 0% contained as of Tuesday afternoon. The Smokehouse Creek Fire has more than doubled its size since it sparked Monday. Texas state Sen. Kevin Sparks posted on social media that an evacuation order was issued for Canadian. The town of about 2,000 is about 100 miles northeast of Amarillo.

