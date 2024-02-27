Musher who was disqualified, then reinstated, now withdraws from the Iditarod race across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A musher who was disqualified from the world’s most famous sled dog race only to be reinstated days later has now officially withdrawn from this year’s Iditarod. The Iditarod says Eddie Burke Jr. scratched from the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Burke in a Facebook post said when he was disqualified that he leased members of his dog team to other mushers. He said it was too difficult to reassemble his team after being reinstated. Burke’s withdrawal leaves 38 mushers to start the 1,000-mile race across the Alaska wilderness. The ceremonial start is Saturday in Anchorage, followed by the competitive start 75 miles north on Sunday.

