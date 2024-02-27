Indiana man pleads guilty to threatening Michigan election official after 2020 election

DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man accused of making a violent threat against a Michigan election official in 2020 has pleaded guilty. Andrew Nickels of Carmel appeared in federal court Tuesday, the day of Michigan’s presidential primary. A voicemail was left a week after the 2020 presidential election, threatening to kill a suburban Detroit clerk and accusing her of fraud. The victim was not identified in court documents. But Tina Barton has referred to the case on social media. She was the clerk in Rochester Hills during the 2020 election. Defense attorney Steve Scharg says Nickels was struggling with mental health issues at the time. President Joe Biden defeated then-President Donald Trump in the election.

