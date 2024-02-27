Bronze pieces from MLK memorial in Denver recovered after being sold for scrap

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say bronze artworks stolen from a Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in City Park in Denver, along with seven bronze pieces taken from a nearby fountain, have been recovered. Police say the pieces were sold to a scrap metal business. Denver police said Tuesday that because two memorials were vandalized and the metal was sold as scrap, they do not believe it was a bias-motivated crime. Two suspects are being sought. Police say the bronze pieces were taken from the “I Have a Dream” memorial early on Feb. 18. It’s not known when the bronze pieces were taken from the fountain. Some pieces taken from the fountain are still missing. The artworks that were recovered last Friday were returned to Denver Arts & Venues.

