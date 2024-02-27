Ban on gender-affirming care for minors allowed to take effect in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors is being allowed to take effect by a federal appeals court in Chicago. The order was issued Tuesday by a panel of justices on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. It removes a preliminary injunction against the ban that a federal judge in Indiana issued in June. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana had filed the challenge to the ban on behalf of four youths undergoing gender-affirming treatments and an Indiana doctor who provides such care. The ACLU said it’s considering next steps following the appeals court’s ruling.

